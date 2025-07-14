US Envoy Kellogg to spend a week in Ukraine as President Zelensky looks to bolster defense cooperation Monday, July 14, 2025 8:21:17 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, who arrived in Kyiv this morning. This comes amid ongoing discussions about enhancing Ukraine's defenses and fortifying ties with the United States.

"We had a productive conversation focusing on pathways to peace and actionable steps we can take together," Zelensky revealed following their meeting. "This includes strengthening air defense systems for Ukraine, joint production efforts, and acquiring defensive weapons in collaboration with Europe. Of course, sanctions against Russia and its enablers remain crucial. We count on the leadership of the United States, as it is evident Moscow won't relent unless its ambitions are forcibly curtailed," he stated, expressing gratitude for Kellogg’s visit. He also conveyed appreciation to former US President Donald Trump for sending strong signals of support and making positive decisions benefiting both Ukraine and the US.

The Office of the President (OP) further noted that Zelensky and Kellogg also discussed frontline conditions and the needs of the Ukrainian military. [Read More] The US envoy commended Ukrainian fighters for their bravery. Among potential collaborations highlighted were joint drone manufacturing and the possibility of the US directly purchasing Ukrainian UAVs.

Keith Kellogg will remain in Ukraine for a week. His schedule is packed with significant meetings. Zelensky pointed out that Kellogg is set to engage with top officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and representatives from Ukrainian intelligence. Meanwhile, Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of OP, mentioned that Kellogg might also meet with Ukrainian military personnel to gain firsthand insight into the realities of modern warfare. This insight is crucial not only for further US assistance to Ukraine but also for ensuring the US military remains at the forefront of technology and strategy.

