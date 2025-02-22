US pushes for stricter mineral rights deal with Ukraine Saturday, February 22, 2025 3:01:00 PM

The United States has proposed a more stringent version of a mineral resources agreement with Ukraine. This updated draft, as reported by NV, is even tougher than the previous version which was declined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Key facets of the new American proposal include:

- The agreement is strictly commercial and does not offer security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Contributions to the special fund will follow a 2:1 ratio, with Ukraine contributing 2/3 of future mining revenues and the U.S. providing 1/3, already delivered in the form of weapons.

- The fund size is proposed by the U.S. to be set at $500 billion.

- The deal encompasses not just mineral resources but also gas and oil, excluding future revenues from ports.

Reports surfaced on Friday, February 21, highlighting these American proposals. Sources involved in the document's development suggest that this version is notably stricter. They indicate that Kyiv may soon feel compelled to sign the deal to unlock further peaceful cooperation efforts. The President's Office has yet to comment on this emerging media report.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk mentioned that active Ukrainian work on the minerals agreement with the U.S. is set to commence on February 24.

According to Stefanchuk, Kyiv is prepared to collaborate with the US partners regarding mineral resources but seeks concrete security guarantees. Prior international media reports indicated Washington's interest in acquiring over 50% of revenues from Ukrainian mineral resources, ports, and other infrastructure.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.