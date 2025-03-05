US suspends arms and intelligence aid to Ukraine, CIA director confirms Wednesday, March 5, 2025 9:29:00 AM

During an interview on Fox News, CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended weapon and intelligence aid to Ukraine following an Oval Office meeting.

Ratcliffe expressed eagerness to lift the pause and resume collaboration with Ukraine on the path to peace after President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday. However, it remains unclear when this will happen.

Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that Ukraine needs to "come to the negotiating table" in order to reinstate U.S. military assistance. He also reminded that President Trump remains committed to a minerals agreement. When it will be signed and whether that will lead to the restoration of support is still unknown.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.