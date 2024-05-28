USA and Germany warn Ukraine over independent use of Patriot systems, threaten supply cut-off Tuesday, May 28, 2024 11:00:07 AM

According to Bild, the Ukrainian army has used Germany-provided Patriot missile systems independently at least once. This prompted threats from both Germany and the United States directed at Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly used the German-supplied Patriot system in an autonomous strike. In response, furious calls were made to Kyiv from Berlin and Washington, threatening to halt the supply of anti-aircraft missiles if such an incident recurred. Ukraine is also barred from using Western-made air defense systems against attacks from Russian aircraft, compelling it to wait until bomber planes release their cruise missiles before countering them over Ukrainian airspace.

German journalists emphasized that Russia hits the Kharkiv region daily with thousands of missiles and nearly 5,000 artillery shells. Ukraine is prohibited from responding with any Western ammunition. The bleak situation extends to airstrikes, Bild adds. Many Russian airbases theoretically within reach of Western-supplied weapons to Kyiv are off-limits for targeting, even if this weaponry could be used to eliminate aircraft on the ground.

However, after 27 months of Russian aggression, there has been a breakthrough in the Western blockade. Several heads of state, including Sweden, have recently announced that their weapons can now be used against Russian targets. But many of these arms use American munitions, and the USA along with Germany stands against such operations. While several NATO member states are looking to support Ukraine directly, there has yet to be any official go-ahead.

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz has criticized the alleged NATO plans to establish a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine. On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for these restrictions to be reconsidered, as too many constraints are tying the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces. Stoltenberg stated, "The right to self-defense includes the right to attack legitimate military targets outside Ukraine. This is part of self-defense. We see this clearly in the battles in Kharkiv because Russian forces are on Russian territory and attacking Ukraine’s territory on the border."

Germany’s stance, however, remains unchanged and may appease the Kremlin. "Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated over the weekend in Berlin that there are clear rules agreed with Ukraine that govern the supply of German weapons. Scholz's ultimate aim is not Ukraine’s victory over the aggressor Russia but rather, preventing this war from escalating into a larger conflict," journalists note.

