Uzbekistan and U.S. ink customs agreement to clamp down on Russia's sanctions evasion

In a significant move that could impact Russia's parallel import strategies used to circumvent international sanctions, Uzbekistan has signed a mutual customs assistance agreement with the United States.

The customs authorities of Uzbekistan and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency have formalized an agreement to collaborate and share data. This marks a major development in over three decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, opening new doors for enhanced cooperation. As reported by Gazeta.uz , this strategic partnership underscores Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Uzbekistan joins the ranks of 18 nations that have inked similar agreements with the U.S. for customs data sharing. The significant document was signed on September 13 in Washington, D.C., during a meeting between the chairman of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, Akmalkhuja Mavlonov, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Troy A. Miller.

This collaboration is poised to give the U.S. more accurate information on trade flows traversing Uzbekistan's territory, potentially complicating operations for Russian companies leveraging parallel imports to bypass sanctions. The agreement threatens supply chains that previously allowed Moscow to acquire dual-use goods through intermediary nations.

The scope of the agreement extends beyond customs cooperation, targeting more stringent controls on illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking, international crimes, and customs duty evasion. Additionally, the U.S. will support Uzbekistan’s efforts to digitalize its customs system, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and optimization.

The past six years have seen a 48% increase in trade between the U.S. and Uzbekistan, with a 64% surge since the beginning of this year. Nonetheless, the potential for further growth in bilateral trade remains substantial.

While in Washington, the Uzbek delegation visited the National Targeting Center, focusing on passenger and cargo tracking to identify security threats. The delegation also toured the Canine Training Center and a rail border crossing point on the Mexico-U.S. border.

The agreement spotlights Uzbekistan's increasing involvement in the global customs operations framework and its commitment to joining international efforts against criminal activities, while also cracking down on evasion activities related to sanctions imposed on Russia.

