Vepr drone: Ukraine's cutting-edge tech outmaneuvers Russian jamming efforts Tuesday, September 10, 2024 7:55:58 PM

Ukraine's Armed Forces have recently added a new drone, dubbed "Vepr," to their arsenal, and adversaries are finding it challenging to interfere with its unique frequency using electronic warfare systems.

The "Vepr" robotic complex, designed and developed in Ukraine, is a multifunctional drone capable of mining areas, evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, and delivering ammunition, according to ArmyInform.

Vadim, from the "Honor" Ground Robotic Systems Unit, mentioned that Ukrainian soldiers have been operating the "Vepr" for three months now, using it as both a sapper and an evac-nan. This isn't the only innovation from Ukrainian engineers—other drones like the "Mule," "Lynx," and "Termite" are also in use.

Vadim reported that despite being targeted with 16 "Mavic" drops by the Russians, the "Vepr" remained operational. The drone's controls are user-friendly, reportedly comparable to operating a PlayStation.

In a recent operation, the "Vepr" evacuated a critically wounded soldier from the battlefield, taking nearly two hours to complete the mission. For two weeks, it transported ammunition and other supplies to the front lines. The platform can also be armed with a machine gun to engage enemies remotely.

Typically, the "Vepr" is accompanied by another drone to help navigate its route. So far, Russians have been unable to jam its signal. The drone boasts a robust battery, covering distances of up to 6 kilometers. Currently, it operates behind the front lines and at the zero line.

