Vucic admits Serbia could be supplying weapons to Ukraine Friday, March 10, 2023 5:40:07 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted that Serbia could possibly be sending weapons to Ukraine. Vucic blamed international intermediaries for these supplies and added that Belgrade has nothing to do with this.

"If the ammunition is exported somewhere, it will end up in Syria, Mali, another country where there is a war. We adhere to all laws, we have not crossed anything, everything is pure as a tear, and, of course, neither Russia nor Ukraine has anything to do with this," Vucic said in an interview with Happy TV channel.

He also added that there are many traders who buy weapons, after which they can send them anywhere.

"We need to feed people somehow, our economy must grow. We make guns, not heels, what do we do now? We have not broken a single law. But everyone screamed: "Now we will report on Vucic to Russia," the Serbian president complained.

Earlier, the reports appeared that Russia-allied Serbia supplied about 3500 shells for Grad multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed "deep concern" about the reports. "We have already officially asked Belgrade to clarify this position. So now again this should be done not through the media, not through telegram channels, not through leaks, but through the officially stated position of the Serbian side, the facts should be revealed. Then the relevant conclusions will be drawn, since this is an extremely important topic for bilateral relations," Zakharova added.

