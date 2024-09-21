Wagner base in Molkino engulfed in flames amid accusations of Ukrainian drone strike Saturday, September 21, 2024 8:50:21 AM

A massive fire has engulfed a Russian military base used for training Wagner Group fighters in Molkino, located in the Krasnodar region. The Russian military bloggers blamed a Ukrainian drone attack, citing an air defense failure.

According to Russian influential Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU," which is reportedly linked to Russian special services, a strike targeted the military facility.

In July 2023, following a mutiny, the Wagner Group vacated the Molkino base, transferring control to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov visited the facility in July 2024, only for it to reportedly come under attack in September 2024.

This claim was corroborated by Russian military figure Yegor Guzhenko, known as "Thirteenth," who has close ties with Wagner. Guzhenko criticized the Russian air defense for failing to thwart what he claims was a Ukrainian attack. "The former Wagner base in Molkino, now belonging to the 'African Corps', was hit. What happened to our air defense? Are we out of missiles, or were these the American rockets given to Ukrainians?" he wrote.

Guzhenko later retracted his accusations against the air defense, citing new information stating the fire was caused by a short circuit. "All documentation, forms, personnel files, and communication equipment worth hundreds of millions were destroyed," he said, hinting at possible sabotage.

There is currently no verified confirmation that the base was indeed hit by a Ukrainian strike. The footage available shows an intense blaze at the military site, with comments suggesting that headquarters and barracks were engulfed in flames.

