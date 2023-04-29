Wagner PMC owner Prigozhin threatens to have his mercenaries withdrawn from Bakhmut if ammunition is not provided Saturday, April 29, 2023 12:30:37 PM

The founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, gave the Russian Defense Ministry an ultimatum threatening to have his mercenaries withdrawn from Bakhmut if they are not supplied with ammunition.

"I appeal to Sergey Shoygu (Russian Defense Minister) with a request to provide ammunition immediately. In case of refusal, I consider it necessary to bring to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (Putin) information about the existing problem and the expediency of Wagner units being in the village of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in a video published on social networks.

He added that the Wagner mercenaries had ammunition left for only several days, so he did not see the possibility of continuing to fight and would be forced to withdraw his units from Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said that after that the entire Russian line of defense could crumble.

Earlier, Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to announce the end of the so-called special military operation and focus on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He also made a scandalous statement that Russia is not fighting NATO, and there are no Nazis in the territory of Ukraine.

