Wagner PMC owner Prigozhin warns of imminent uprising in Russia Wednesday, May 24, 2023 11:25:14 AM

The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, predicts an apocalyptic scenario for Russia. He believes that the country is on the verge of a grandiose popular uprising.

Prigozhin warns that the revolution in the Russian Federation will begin with the revolt of the military, who was sent to a certain death. According to Prigozhin, anger in the ranks of Russian soldiers and their families is growing very rapidly.

"The system is designed in such a way that there is some clown in the presidential administration, who must put his signature. He likes to be begged. And so, the son of this grandfather is torn to shreds, there are pieces of meat on the ground, and this bastard is in the UAE twists his ass. And this bifurcation can end, as in 1917 with a revolution, when first the soldiers stand up, and then their loved ones," Prigozhin said in an interview with the Russian war propagandist Konstantin Dolgov.

He assured that there are tens and hundreds of thousands of angry Russians today, and their number is growing.

"We're not going anywhere from this. And everything will end with the fact that there will be St. Bartholomew's Night in an instant," Prigozhin warned.

After the Russian armed opposition forces entered the Belgorod region, Prigozhin also warned the Russian authorities that the Russian people could come after them "with a pitchfork."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.