Warsaw is setting its sights on enhancing its defense capabilities "within two to three years" for effective resistance, according to Poland's National Security Bureau. Poland can defend itself for one to two weeks in the event of a Russian attack, managing until NATO ally forces arrive, said Dariusz Lukowski, head of the Polish National Security Bureau, in an interview with Polsat News.

Lukowski addressed claims about a "five-day supply of ammunition" in the Polish military, highlighting that the situation is more complex and depends on specific types of arms. While some outdated equipment faces shortages, modern systems are reportedly better equipped.

The official emphasized that Poland is actively bolstering its defense readiness and has mechanisms in place to replenish supplies, including military exchange programs with partners. Warsaw is hopeful to amass enough strength to "effectively counter potential aggression" within the next few years.

He also affirmed that, in the event of a Russian attack on the Baltic states, Poland will provide military support in accordance with NATO plans.

In related defense initiatives, as previously reported, Poland's Ministry of Defense has sealed a deal with the American corporation General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the supply of MQ-9B SkyGuardian reconnaissance drones.

