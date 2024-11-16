Warsaw prepares for pivotal Weimar Triangle+ talks on Ukraine crisis Saturday, November 16, 2024 1:00:18 PM

Critical negotiations concerning Russia's war against Ukraine are set to take place in the Polish capital next week, in a format known as the "Weimar Triangle+", announced Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Discussing the widely call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Moscow, the Polish minister remarked that progress was being made toward ending the war, stating that "things are speeding up." The anticipated "Weimar Triangle" meeting is poised to be a significant step in this peace process.

"The most important discussions regarding this crisis will take place in Warsaw," Sikorski noted.

The talks will bring together the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Germany, and France, along with the new head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

Sikorski highlighted that Scholz, in his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "said things that align with Poland's stance." This, he emphasized, is a clear signal that all decisions concerning Ukraine must be made with Kyiv's full awareness and consent.

Responding to journalists, the Polish foreign minister also shared what he would say to the Russian leader if given the chance.

"I would urge [him] to stop lying to the world and to themselves about this war. Russia has plenty of land and does not need to seize that of its neighbors. The Russian army should retreat to Russia," the Polish minister declared.

