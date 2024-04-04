Western allies, led by Germany, commit to strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Patriots Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:40:46 PM

Western allies led by Germany have agreed to bolster Ukraine's air defense by providing additional anti-aircraft systems, including the Patriot system, following a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, according to statements made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"After the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, where I urged the Alliance countries to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, specifically Patriots capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, I appreciate the response from the Alliance, especially Germany," he said.

Baerbock affirmed his statement, emphasizing that Berlin recognizes Ukraine's need for air defense systems as "Ukrainians need to be safe, and the port of Odessa protected."

She declared that Germany, as the head of the anti-aircraft defense coalition operating within the framework of the 'Ramstein' airbase, "will immediately initiate an analysis of all available systems, not only from allies but from around the world, including Patriot batteries and other air defense systems."

