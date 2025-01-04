Western allies prepare for 25th 'Ramstein' summit on Ukraine as U.S. announces major military aid package Saturday, January 4, 2025 2:30:14 PM

A coalition of Western countries is set to convene for the 25th meeting at the U.S. Air Force Base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 7. According to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to participate in the event.

John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the White House's National Security Council, hinted at the potential announcement of a new military aid package for Ukraine in the coming days.

Previously, on December 30, President Joe Biden unveiled a $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The funds are divided into two portions: $1.25 billion from existing U.S. military stockpiles and $1.22 billion earmarked for weapons procurement from American manufacturers, as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Washington continues to support Kyiv through both immediate weapon deliveries for battlefield use and long-term air defense and artillery systems. With the help of Congress under the USAI, all designated funds for this year have now been fully allocated.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.