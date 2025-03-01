White House showdown: Zelensky's standoff with Trump could strengthen Ukraine’s position Saturday, March 1, 2025 4:00:13 PM

Investigative journalist Roman Dobrokhotov asserts that the rift between President Zelensky and former President Trump may ultimately benefit Ukraine.

Offering his insights on social media platform X, Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-critical outlet The Insider, shared his perspective that the public confrontation at the White House has actually reinforced Kyiv’s standing.

Despite the disagreement, Dobrokhotov is confident that Trump will not abandon Ukraine. He noted, "Trump aimed to show his strength by putting pressure on Ukraine, but Zelensky stood his ground. He's sharp-witted, thanks to his comedic training... Zelensky may have his critics, but in pivotal moments, he demonstrates qualities that preserve Ukraine’s dignity. A Ukraine like this cannot be easily defeated," he expressed.

Further elaborating on the outcome of the White House clash, Dobrokhotov made his predictions clear.

"The U.S. is already stretching its claims of assistance, offering less than Europe. Trump now realizes Zelensky won't yield; leverage via aid has failed. This means Trump cannot quickly disengage from Ukraine as desired, and a long-term strategy is necessary. In the long game, Russia positions itself at a disadvantage due to the lack of European support," Dobrokhotov commented.

