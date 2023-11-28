Wife of Ukrainian Intelligence Chief hospitalized for heavy metal poisoning amid alleged assassination attempt Tuesday, November 28, 2023 10:30:00 AM

The wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has been hospitalized with a diagnosis of "heavy metal poisoning". This was first reported by the news outlet Babel, citing an anonymous source.

"These substances are not used in everyday life or military affairs. Their presence may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a specific person," claimed the source, without specifying which substances were discovered in the body.

According to sources quoted by Babel, Mariana Budanova was hospitalized "after a prolonged deterioration in her health". She is currently completing a course of treatment and will be under observation, Babel writes. According to Babel, an assassination attempt is being investigated. No official announcement has been made regarding the hospitalization and the start of the investigation.

The poisoning of Mariana Budanova was also confirmed by sources from Ukrainska Pravda. According to them, the wife of the head of GUR was "most likely poisoned through food". "She complained of feeling unwell, so they conducted tests that revealed the poisoning," explained the source.

According to the source of the Ukrainska Pravda, the poisoning was also confirmed "among several other employees". Ukrainska Pravda does not specify whether these employees are from GUR. "Since Budanova's wife is small and lightweight, the poisoning in her appeared more quickly. However, the poisoning has also been confirmed among several other employees. They are just bigger and didn't notice anything, but they are also receiving treatment now," the source told the news outlet.

Later on the same day, in a comment to Radio Svoboda, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian intelligence, Andrii Yusov, stated that the information published in the media is accurate. According to him, the spouse of the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence was indeed poisoned with heavy metals and is currently undergoing a course of treatment, which is nearing completion. The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) also announced that further details will be disclosed later. In June of this year, Andrii Yusov, claimed that there have been "over ten" assassination attempts on the head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.

