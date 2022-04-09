YouTube blocks Russia’s parliament channel Saturday, April 9, 2022 12:00:52 PM

Video hosting service YouTube has blocked the Russian parliament’s channel "Duma TV”, said the Russia State Duma.

"YouTube channel "Duma TV" had more than 145 thousand subscribers, and its videos had more than 100 million views.We have been sharing with you exclusive comments of deputies, broadcasts of plenary sessions and our programs," the Russian parliament complained on on its Telegram channel.

The Russian State Duma said they "were expecting this" and invited Russians to watch State Duma broadcasts on the Russian YouTube alternative RuTube and also VKontakte and Telegram.

The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Russians to prepare for blocking of YouTube throughout the country.

"Looks like YouTube has sealed its own verdict. Save your content, move it to Russian platforms. And as soon as possible," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor banned the Russian song "Do Russians want war" on YouTube, because the user comments under the video condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.

YouTube has blocked the channels of Russian state-owned propaganda media around the world.

Earlier, YouTube removed two channels of the Russian propagandist Solovyov. Last March, YouTube labeled a Russian propaganda film about Crimea as "unacceptable and offensive."

