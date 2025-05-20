Zelensky accuses Putin of using talks as stalling tactic, calls for firm international pressure Tuesday, May 20, 2025 11:26:55 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using "negotiations" to bide time to prolong the war and occupation. Zelensky noted that leaders discussed yesterday's conversation between him and U.S. President Donald Trump.

He stressed the importance of coordinating diplomatic efforts to achieve real results, saying, "We're working with our partners to ensure pressure forces Russia into changing its behavior. Sanctions matter, and I'm grateful to everyone making them more impactful for those responsible for the war." Zelensky reiterated his belief that the war should end at the negotiating table, albeit with clear and realistic proposals. "Ukraine is ready for any productive format of negotiations. Should Russia continue to impose unrealistic conditions and sabotage possible outcomes, there must be strict consequences," he emphasized. Zelensky also mentioned scheduled talks with other partners.

Following a lengthy two-hour phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump expressed his belief that Putin wants peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, according to Financial Times, some European leaders briefed by Trump after his conversation with the Russian leader were reportedly astonished by the U.S. president's stance. A source noted it became apparent that Trump "has no intention of applying substantial pressure on Putin" to compel him to engage earnestly in negotiations.

