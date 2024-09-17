Zelensky and Polish FM Sikorski clash over Ukraine’s EU accession and historical grievances during Kyiv meeting Tuesday, September 17, 2024 9:19:01 PM

Tensions soared as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found himself in a heated exchange with Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski during the latter's visit to Kyiv, according to Polish outlet Onet. Last week, a high-stakes meeting brought together Sikorski, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and President Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital, with advisors joining the fray.

Sources paint a picture of a strained atmosphere, with an outright clash reportedly occurring between Zelensky and Sikorski. The Polish delegation was "taken aback" by Zelensky's demeanor, signaling deep-seated frustrations.

*Zelensky’s grievances were clear. He accused Poland of failing to back Ukraine's EU accession bid, to which Sikorski retorted that Warsaw had faced a decade-long journey towards EU membership, dubbing the proposed timeline for Kyiv "unrealistic." As the exchange intensified, Zelensky insisted that Poland should supply more military equipment and intercept missiles and drones over Ukraine, demands Sikorski dismissed as untenable without NATO's consent.

The discussion took a historical turn when Zelensky chastised Poland for politicizing the Volyn tragedy, urging Warsaw to let the matter rest. Sikorski responded by calling for the exhumation and proper reburial of the tragedy's victims, a measure he advocated with strong words in recent weeks.

On September 13, Sikorski had publicly pressed for the exhumation of Volyn massacre victims for Christian burials, cautioning of "tougher measures" if unmet.

