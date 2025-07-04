Zelensky and Trump discuss air defense and joint drone production amid tensions with Russia Friday, July 4, 2025 4:56:20 PM

In a pivotal conversation on Friday, July 4, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in what he described as a "very important and useful" dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Presidents discussed Russian aerial strikes, drone production, and investment opportunities. Zelensky stated, "Today, we addressed the situation: Russian aerial assaults and the broader scenario on the front lines. President Trump is well-informed, and I appreciate this attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense possibilities and agreed to work on enhancing sky protection".

Zelensky further noted that there was an agreement for U.S. and Ukrainian teams to meet regarding these issues. The presidents also had an in-depth discussion about "defense industry capabilities and the potential for joint production".

Zelensky shared, "We are ready for direct projects with America and believe it is crucial for security, particularly concerning drones and related technologies. We talked about mutual procurements and investments", and exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and cooperative work with America and other partners.

Additionally, the Ukrainian head of state extended congratulations to President Trump and the American people on Independence Day. "In Ukraine, we are grateful for all the support that enables us to protect lives and our independence. We have accomplished much together with America and support all efforts to halt the killings and restore a normal, sustainable, and dignified peace. A worthy peace deal is needed, and Ukraine supports American proposals," emphasized Zelensky.

The day before, Trump held a phone conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin that lasted over an hour. Russian state media reported that during that call, Putin claimed Russia had a role in shaping the United States. He also assured that Russia "will not back down from its goals" in Ukraine. Today, Trump expressed disappointment with his discussion with Putin, as it did not appear that the Kremlin head intends to stop the war against Ukraine. This was Trump's fourth phone call with Putin, having spoken twice already in June.

