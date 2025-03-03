Zelensky: annexed territories will never be recognized as Russian despite peace deal pressures Monday, March 3, 2025 7:58:00 AM

Ukraine has declared it will "never" recognize the annexation of its territories currently occupied by Russia, even if such recognition becomes a requirement for any peace agreement. President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered this unwavering message late Sunday, March 2, addressing British journalists after a summit of European leaders in London.

Kyiv is adamant that these territories will always be considered under "temporary occupation" by Russia, despite current military limitations to completely repel the Russian forces, Zelensky emphasized. "Our territories and values are not for sale. Our freedom is not for sale. We are paying a high price for being drawn into this by Russia," the Ukrainian President stated.

Zelensky added that the cessation of hostilities would only be acceptable if Ukraine receives robust security guarantees. He expressed hope that such assurances would either make further military actions by Russia in Ukraine impossible, or, in case Moscow pursues aggression, trigger a "strong response" from Ukraine and its allies.

France and the United Kingdom have proposed a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for one month. French President Emmanuel Macron disclosed in an interview with Le Figaro, stating that this truce could include a halt on air and naval strikes, as well as attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, Macron also pointed out the challenges of monitoring compliance with the ceasefire on the front lines, noting that the front extends the distance from Paris to Budapest.

The Franco-British proposal suggests that European ground forces would be introduced to Ukraine only in the second phase of the peace plan. "In the coming weeks, there will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil," Macron is quoted as saying in Le Figaro.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the London summit, noted that four major points were agreed upon: continuing military aid to Ukraine, increasing economic pressure on Russia, ensuring any sustained peace upholds Ukraine's sovereignty and security, and guaranteeing Ukraine's presence in any peace negotiations. The leaders also committed to strengthening Ukraine's defenses to deter future invasions by Moscow and agreed to form a coalition of countries dedicated to securing a deal on Ukraine and assuring peace afterward.

