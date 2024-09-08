Zelensky appoints new advisors amid major government reshuffle Sunday, September 8, 2024 11:20:18 AM

In a major reshuffle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed two new advisors, with Dmytro Lytvyn taking on the role of communications advisor and Oleksandr Kamyshyn focusing on strategic issues, as per decrees signed on Sunday, September 8.

Kamyshyn previously served as the Minister of Strategic Industries.

Additionally, the President has named two deputy heads for the Office of the President of Ukraine. Victor Mykyta, who formerly led the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, and Iryna Vereshchuk, the former Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, will step into these roles.

In a comment on Telegram regarding his appointment, Mykyta emphasized that his primary mission would be to ensure effective operation of military administrations and "strengthen communication and trust between local authorities, communities, entrepreneurs, and other institutions at the level seen in Zakarpattia."

This week has seen a series of key changes within Ukraine's top leadership. Notably, Oleksandr Kamyshyn has been replaced by former UkrOboronProm head Herman Smetanin at the Ministry of Strategic Industries. Iryna Vereshchuk was dismissed from her role as Minister for Reintegration, and Dmytro Kuleba was relieved of his duties as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

