Zelensky asks Scholz for TAURUS missiles as Germany remains cautious on arms supply to Ukraine Thursday, October 17, 2024 4:30:48 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Kyiv with long-range TAURUS cruise missiles as part of his "victory plan" against Russia. The Ukrainian leader made this call on Thursday, October 17, following talks with EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

However, the German Chancellor showed restraint in response to the "victory plan" presented at the summit, indicating a firm stance on his earlier positions. "You know Germany's position on the relevant issues. It will not change," emphasized Scholz. He reiterated his opposition to providing Kyiv with long-range missiles due to the potential that they could be used against targets in Moscow, and he rejected any further relaxation of the rules regarding the use of German-supplied arms on Russian territory.

In Brussels, the German Chancellor stated that his goal was to show solidarity with Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Nevertheless, he underscored that the main focus should be on "providing Ukraine with the means for self-defense."

According to Zelensky's address to the Ukrainian parliament on October 16, Ukraine's "victory plan" consists of five points: the first being geopolitical, the second and third military, the fourth economic, and the fifth security-related.

Zelensky, who largely reiterated in Brussels the "victory plan" he had outlined in the Ukrainian parliament the day before, once again urged for the swift and unconditional invitation of Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance. "The first point is an invitation to NATO. Full membership will come later. Putin should understand that his geopolitical calculations are wrong," said the Ukrainian president at the EU summit. Scholz also reacted skeptically to this call, notes dpa.

Friedrich Merz, the opposition CDU/CSU's candidate for the German chancellorship, accused Scholz of a hesitant stance, implying that this aids Vladimir Putin in continuing the war in Ukraine. "Given your stance, you also bear personal responsibility for Ukraine being constrained in its efforts against Putin," dpa quoted Merz as saying.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to arrive in Berlin on October 18 for discussions with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a German federal government spokesperson announced. Key topics of the meeting include the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.