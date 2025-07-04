Zelensky blames Putin-Trump call for massive Russian airstrike on Ukraine Friday, July 4, 2025 2:34:00 PM

Following a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian forces launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine, with Kyiv as the primary target. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as one of the most significant and cynical since the full-scale war began, closely timed with media coverage of the call.

In a series of overnight assaults on June 3rd and 4th, Russia launched 550 targets across Ukraine, many of which were aimed at the capital. During the same period, news broke about the phone call between Putin and Trump. Zelensky stated, "It was one of the most widespread airstrikes, a demonstratively powerful and cynical blow."

According to Zelensky, over 330 of the airborne targets were Iranian Shahed drones. Additionally, ballistic and cruise missiles were used. Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy 270 aerial targets, and electronic warfare efforts suppressed 208 drones. Air raid alarms in Kyiv lasted until nearly 9 a.m.

Zelensky highlighted the inaugural use of interceptor drones, which successfully downed dozens of targets. "We are doing everything possible to improve the protection of our cities. It's critical to maintain partner support for ballistic defense. The Patriot systems and their missiles are real lifesavers," he noted.

In addition to Kyiv, attacks targeted the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions, injuring 23 people, including a child. There were direct hits and widespread debris from drones and missiles. Firefighting and debris clearance are ongoing.

The President emphasized that Russia is committed to continuing its aggression, maintaining terrorism as its primary means of exertion. He remarked, "Without substantial and meaningful pressure, it's evident that Russia won't alter its foolish and destructive behavior. For every strike on people and life, they must feel the burden of sanctions affecting their economy, income, and infrastructure."

He asserted that the change largely depends on Western allies, particularly the United States.

Russia executed its largest airstrike since its invasion, deploying 550 targets, of which 478 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, with Kyiv being the focal point of the assault.

Additionally, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin intentionally attacked Kyiv following his conversation with Trump, orchestrating one of the harshest nights of warfare thus far by deploying hundreds of drones and missiles.

