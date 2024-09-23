Zelensky calls for immediate international action to prevent prolonged war with Russia Monday, September 23, 2024 11:00:00 AM

In a stark warning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the critical importance of swift action to prevent the ongoing war with Russia from dragging on for years, or even decades.

Speaking at the Golden Plate Award ceremony in the United States on September 23, Zelensky highlighted that the upcoming few months are pivotal for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. He stressed that Ukraine has limited time to achieve significant results on the battlefield and avoid a prolonged war.

At the American Academy of Achievements event, Zelensky urged the international community to act quickly, suggesting that the outcome of the next few months will shape the future of Ukraine and the world. “We don't have much time. The next few months will be crucial. In this war—Russia's war against Ukraine and all of you, because it’s a war against freedom itself—we have little time to determine its outcome,” said Zelensky.

He called for unity and support, underlining that decisive action in the coming months is essential to prevent the conflict from lasting decades. “We must determine it. Not Russia, not their bloody allies. We need to be swift. We must not waste the next few months in this war, so we don't lose the next decades,” Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky was honored with the Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievements. “In today's world, we can't afford to lose any battle when freedom is on one side, and something we’d never wish for our children is on the other. We all need victory. And we all know why,” the President’s message stated.

The award is presented to individuals who have significantly contributed to humanity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's victory plan is ready. However, White House Advisor John Kirby has refrained from providing details on a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Zelensky, advising to wait for official statements on the matter.

Bloomberg reports that Zelensky is likely to press President Joe Biden for an official invitation to join NATO and secure a U.S. commitment to supply modern weaponry continuously as part of the plan to end the war with Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.