Zelensky calls for global action amid reports of North Korean troops supporting Russia Wednesday, October 23, 2024 11:24:00 AM

North Korea could reportedly be sending up to 12,000 troops to bolster Russia's military efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly declared that Ukraine possesses evidence of preparations for two military units, comprising North Korean troops, which may each reach 6,000 soldiers.

Zelensky also disclosed that today, General-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky briefed him on the advancement of North Korean troop training within Russia. "This presents a challenge. However, we are prepared to respond. It is crucial that our global partners also face this challenge. All partners," Zelensky emphasized during his address.

He extended gratitude to all nations and leaders who have condemned North Korea's alliance with Russia. In a poignant message, Zelensky stated, "It's clear that in Pyongyang, as in Moscow, human lives are undervalued. However, globally, we all share a vested interest in concluding this war, not extending it. Therefore, it is imperative that we collectively halt Russia and its allies," he remarked.

President Zelensky stressed the importance of a resolute and concrete international response, advocating for more than just verbal condemnation. He declared, "Anyone in the world who does not help in pressing Russia towards peace is essentially aiding Putin's war efforts."

Recent reports from South Korea's parliament suggest a potential deployment of their troops to support Russian forces in Ukraine, as corroborated by Ukrainian intelligence briefing President Zelensky about North Korea's active involvement in the war. Analysts from ISW believe Vladimir Putin may leverage North Korean forces to avoid announcing a new wave of mobilization.

