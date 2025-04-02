Zelensky calls for increased global pressure on Russia following renewed attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure Wednesday, April 2, 2025 11:00:38 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that over the past day, Russian forces dropped 50 bombs on the Sumy region and launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and the Odesa region. Zelensky, in a statement shared on his Telegram channel, highlighted that these strikes targeted critical energy infrastructure: an FPV drone hit a substation in the Sumy region, and artillery shelling damaged power lines in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, 4,000 people have been left without electricity.

This situation underscores Russia's disregard for the diplomatic efforts of international partners aimed at achieving peace, the president noted. "Putin shows no interest in even a partial ceasefire. There needs to be new and substantial pressure on Russia to steer this war towards a conclusion," he emphasized. "We cannot wait until April 11 marks another month of Russia's 'no' in response to the American proposal for a ceasefire. We must act swiftly. We are ready to work constructively with all our partners in America, Europe, and across the world to achieve the much-needed outcome of a dignified and enduring peace."

On March 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow reserves the right to ignore the moratorium on targeting energy facilities. Peskov claims that Ukraine continuously violates this ban, although Russia itself has not ceased its relentless attacks.

