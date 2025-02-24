Zelensky calls for International Tribunal to Hold Russia Accountable Beyond War's End Monday, February 24, 2025 5:00:51 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the necessity for a special tribunal to prosecute those responsible from Russia for initiating war against Ukraine, even after the "hot phase" of the conflict concludes. Speaking at the Support Ukraine Summit during a joint press conference with allied leaders on February 24, Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's need for a just and lasting peace. He pointed to the difficulty of achieving justice amid Russian actions, noting the deaths and the thousands of Ukrainians in Russian prisons, along with the abduction of Ukrainian children.

"We will never forget this. We cannot forget, and I hope our partners share this view and will do everything to ensure those who started this unprovoked war are held accountable," Zelensky asserted.

He called for an international tribunal to address these Russian crimes. "We will continue our work on the tribunal even after the hot phase of this war is over. Certainly, we will not forget our people who perished," Zelensky concluded.

Previously, European nations detailed essential parameters for establishing a specialized tribunal to hold Russia’s political and military leaders accountable for the crime of aggression. There are reports that the creation of this tribunal faces potential roadblocks due to the United States.

