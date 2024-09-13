Zelensky calls for lifting long-range missile restrictions in high-stakes talks with Blinken and Lammy Friday, September 13, 2024 10:31:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the country’s well-prepared and convincing stance on long-range weaponry during discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Zelensky shared these insights while speaking to media representatives.

He highlighted that any delay in deploying long-range weaponry allows Russia to relocate military assets deeper into its territory.

"Thus, if our partners lift restrictions, it should very much be seen as a strategy for Ukraine’s victory, not as a political maneuver. Removing restrictions means removing restrictions," Zelensky asserted.

The president underlined that giving Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets would provide essential resources for the country.

"If weaponry can be used, it should be used in the way we need to target military objectives. If there are restrictions lifted on specific types of weaponry, but they lack the necessary missiles, this doesn’t constitute lifting restrictions. It’s another form of denying positive decisions regarding the use of this weaponry. That’s how we perceive it, and I was very clear about this yesterday," Zelensky concluded.

Previously, The Guardian reported that the U.K. had already decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets in Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.