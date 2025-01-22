Zelensky calls for million-strong Ukrainian force to counter Russian threat, seeks international support Wednesday, January 22, 2025 9:16:05 AM

Speaking at the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that if Russia amasses an army of a million troops, Ukraine will also need a defensive force of the same size until the nation secures membership in a security alliance. This statement was made during Zelensky's discussion with members of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized the need for Ukraine to bolster its defensive capacities should Russia assemble such a formidable offensive force.

Zelensky candidly stated, "We will need a million in defense if Putin comes with a million and a half." He noted that such a large army would be necessary for Ukraine only until it becomes part of a security alliance, which would eliminate the need for such extensive defenses due to the acquisition of security guarantees and reliable allies. Nonetheless, the president recognized the financial challenge such a massive force would entail, acknowledging that Ukraine's budget alone could not support it.

"Who will sustain a million-strong army? If Europe claims that Ukraine defends not only itself but also European values, it makes sense for everyone to support this army: with weapons, military personnel, their lives, and so forth. Ukraine simply doesn’t have the budget for a million-strong army," Zelensky explained. He also touched upon the potential use of frozen Russian assets, amounting to $250 billion, to support the Ukrainian defense until membership in a security alliance is secured. Zelensky hinted at NATO as the preferred security alliance, despite existing disagreements over Ukraine's membership.

"Otherwise, we will have to finance this army from the budgets of the United States or those of our European partners," Zelensky warned. He advocated for NATO as a source of compromise, providing accessible security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe, America, and others. During the World Economic Forum, Zelensky laid out several steps towards ensuring a just peace in Ukraine and reiterated his commitment to pursuing a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Russia.

