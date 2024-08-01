Zelensky cautions against unauthorized use of Western arms on Russian soil, citing aid risks Thursday, August 1, 2024 8:38:00 AM

In a recent interview with Le Monde, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the significant risks of using Western-supplied weapons to strike targets within Russia without prior approval from Western allies. He warned that such actions could jeopardize the future assistance from these partners. For more details, read the full interview on Le Monde.

The Ukrainian leader criticized Western partners for restricting the use of provided weaponry solely for defensive purposes within Ukraine, despite the aggressive actions being launched from Russia. "This is a big challenge, the fact that we cannot use Western weapons because we need to stop the enemy," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky explained that Ukraine is lobbying for the freedom to deploy the weapons as deemed necessary, although partners remain wary of potential escalation.

"What would you do if you were us? For example, if you knew that 30 kilometers from the border, missile systems are positioned. Aircraft stationed 30, 60, 100 kilometers away bomb us. Or MLRS and other systems are used against us. Or other weapons like the S-300, Grad missile launchers from Belgorod, knowing we don't have the right to take them out with provided arms," Zelensky asked rhetorically.

He stressed that circumventing the Western veto could be detrimental to Ukraine’s aid prospects. "We’re wracking our brains over what to do. If we use our partners' weapons without consent, they might say: 'We'll give you nothing more.' That's a risk," concluded the President.

