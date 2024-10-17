Zelensky claims North Korea preparing 10,000 troops for deployment to Ukraine Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:19:56 PM

In a statement at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that North Korea is gearing up to send troops to Ukraine. Citing intelligence reports, Zelensky indicated that North Korean officers are already located in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where they are training Russian soldiers. While the exact number of officers is unclear, Ukraine's data suggests that Russia relies on this support since it struggles with mobilization.

Zelensky further stated that North Korea plans to prepare 10,000 soldiers from various branches of its armed forces.

"We know that North Korea is readying a military contingent to fight against Ukraine. This is crucial," he emphasized. Zelensky disclosed that he had discussed the matter with the U.S. and several other global leaders, reaffirming that it is now an officially confirmed fact pointing to another nation entering the war alongside Russia against Ukraine by providing its troops.

Previously, Zelensky accused North Korea of sending personnel to Russia, referencing intelligence that supports North Korea's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

