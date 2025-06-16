Zelensky condemns Russian proposal to swap POWs for abducted Ukrainian children Monday, June 16, 2025 3:11:06 PM

In a statement highlighting the complex nature of diplomatic negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of suggesting a prisoner swap—Ukrainian children abducted by Russia in exchange for Russian POWs. Speaking at a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna on Monday, June 16, Zelensky emphasized that such an exchange is "absolutely unjust." "Frankly, it's madness, the idea that was, by the way, proposed by the Russians: we give them soldiers, and they give us children. It’s simply beyond understanding and outside of international law," he declared.

Zelensky underscored the need for skilled diplomacy and "bilateral relations of specific individuals with the Russians" to bring back the children. He stressed the importance of involving multiple nations and proactive individuals to slowly repatriate thousands of children kidnapped by Russia to their families. The Ukrainian president also expressed gratitude to the Austrian authorities for joining these initiatives.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Ukraine has received the bodies of deceased Russians during the latest round of body repatriations, as confirmed by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Moreover, Ukrainian intelligence revealed that Russia plans to provide fake lists of casualties during these exchanges, potentially to incite panic and outrage among the Ukrainian public.

