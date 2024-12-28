Zelensky condemns Slovak PM's threats as Kremlin-linked energy tensions escalate Saturday, December 28, 2024 2:00:14 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly condemned the threats from Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, stating they align with Kremlin's alleged orders to "open a second energy front". Zelensky addressed the situation following Fico's threats to cut off critical electricity supplies to Ukraine this winter amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure. He claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly instructed Fico to launch an energy attack against Ukraine, further straining relations.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's need for imported electricity has solely emerged due to Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and the targeted devastation of Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power generation facilities. This dire scenario, he highlighted, is only mitigated by efforts from Ukrainian energy specialists and international partners.

Adding fire to the tension, Fico has reportedly dragged Slovakia into what Zelensky described as Russia's plans to harm Ukraine further. Zelensky called such support of Russian aggression "absolutely immoral" and criticized Fico’s short-sighted policies. These, according to the Ukrainian leader, have already deprived the Slovak people of compensation for lost Russian gas transit, potentially costing at least $200 million annually, previously covered by Ukraine for imported electricity.

Furthermore, any unilateral decisions made in Bratislava or directives from Moscow regarding electricity won’t halt Ukraine’s electricity imports, but could decisively alienate Slovakia from the European community, Zelensky concluded.

Earlier, Fico threatened to cut off Ukraine’s electricity due to halted Russian gas transit. Tensions escalated after Fico’s December 22nd visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Putin, primarily regarding Slovakia's gas supplies. The transit from Ukraine is expected to stop from January 1st. Fico’s meeting with Putin also attracted criticism within Slovakia, calling into question the motives behind his Moscow visit.

