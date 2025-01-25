Zelensky confirms continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine Saturday, January 25, 2025 2:08:27 PM

Military assistance from the United States to Ukraine has not been halted. Comments on the decision of the U.S. State Department regarding other aid are currently premature, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv.

Journalists inquired how the suspension of U.S. aid might impact Ukraine.

"I'm not ready to discuss it today in detail. I know there are some constraints, and we need to look closely at the 90-day restrictions currently affecting humanitarian programs. I'm aware that there are numerous institutions worldwide previously supported by the U.S. government... All I can address is what Ukraine might miss out on, which is my main concern. I'm focused on military support, which hasn't been stopped, thank God," said Zelensky.

The U.S. military assistance to Ukraine remains unaffected despite directives for suspension of foreign aid, confirmed the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine as of Saturday, January 25.

According to Kovalenko, the head of the center, two pivotal programs—PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) and USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative)—through which military equipment is produced and delivered to Ukraine, are operating as usual.

Recent media reports cited unnamed sources indicating that the U.S. State Department had put a 90-day freeze on most existing foreign aid grant spending.

Later, Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh clarified that this decision does not affect Ukraine.

However, it has been reported that the U.S. has paused programs for accepting Ukrainian refugees and financing civilian projects in Ukraine.

