Zelensky confirms he is considering military leadership reshuffle Sunday, February 4, 2024 7:30:24 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is "considering" leadership changes, not only in the military sphere. This statement emerged as President Zelensky addressed questions about the potential dismissal of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, during an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai 1 aired on Sunday, February 4.

In response to the journalist's query regarding Zaluzhny, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine needs a "reset," which implies a change in leadership.

"When we discuss this matter, I mean the rotation across a range of state leaders, not just in one sector, like the military. I am contemplating this replacement, but it’s not about swapping one individual... If we want to win, we must push everyone in the same direction, believe in victory; we cannot give in to despair or drop our hands. We need the right positive energy... Thus, by talking about a reset, about replacements, I am referring to something significant that affects not just one person but the direction of the country’s leadership," said Zelensky.

He added that "it's a matter concerning the people who must lead Ukraine. Unquestionably, a reset, a new beginning is required."

On Sunday, an adviser to Biden commented on the potential resignation of Zaluzhny, stating that the United States should not interfere in the matter.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.