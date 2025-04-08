Zelensky confirms Ukrainian military operations in Russian border regions Tuesday, April 8, 2025 12:00:05 PM

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) are holding positions not only in Russia's Kursk region but also in the neighboring Belgorod region. "We are conducting active operations in the border areas on enemy territory," Zelensky announced in his evening video address from Kyiv on Monday, April 7. "The war must return to where it came from," he emphasized.

While no official confirmation from Russia on Ukrainian troop advances in the Belgorod region has emerged, local authorities reportedly lost partial control over the area following shelling of border territories by Ukraine. Additionally, in past incidents, Russians fighting alongside Ukraine have crossed into the region.

Should reports of AFU advancements in Belgorod be verified, this would mark another significant operation following activities in Kursk in August, challenging the Kremlin’s narrative of "invulnerability," as noted by the dpa agency.

Zelensky highlighted that the target of the operation in Belgorod, akin to previous moves in Kursk, is to defend Ukrainian territories, specifically mentioning Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

AFU Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed Zelensky on operations along the enemy border, with the Ukrainian president expressing gratitude for the troops’ courage and resilience. He pointed out that the Kursk operation had relieved Russian pressure on other fronts, notably in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian side has yet to make official comments on the Belgorod advancements. The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed to repel the attacks. Meanwhile, pro-Russian military bloggers consistently report clashes between the Russian army and UAF in Belgorod, particularly around villages Demidovka and Popovka.

In the nearby Kursk region, Ukrainian forces previously held significant territories for months, but recently faced withdrawal under Russian military pressure. Western observers critically view the UAF’s incursion into Russian territory as it diverts resources from other crucial fronts.

In his address, Zelensky also stressed the importance of destroying Russian military equipment and logistics, announcing upcoming strikes on Russian rear positions using long-range drones. He acknowledged a "positive trend" in this area, stating, "I can't reveal exact numbers, but we will equip our defense forces as necessary this year."

Zelensky thanked companies developing these drones, with over 20 new fiber optic drone models — believed to be resistant to electronic interference — certified since the year's start. Russia similarly employs drones to circumvent Ukraine's electronic warfare systems.

