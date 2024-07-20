Zelensky congratulates Trump on GOP nomination and discusses peace efforts in Ukraine Saturday, July 20, 2024 8:03:07 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, congratulating him on securing the Republican Party's nomination for the upcoming presidential elections in November, reported the Office of the Ukrainian President.

During the call, Zelensky condemned the recent assassination attempt on Trump's life and wished him absolute safety in the future.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for the crucial support Ukraine has received from the United States and highlighted the vital role of bipartisan and bicameral backing in the US Congress for defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Both leaders agreed to discuss steps to swiftly restore a just peace for Ukraine during an upcoming in-person meeting.

In response, Trump praised the "very good" phone conversation with the Ukrainian president and emphasized the necessity of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

" I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity.," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

