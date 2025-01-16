Zelensky credits long-range weapons for significant Russian losses in Kursk region Thursday, January 16, 2025 2:30:18 PM

In an interview with Polish media following his visit to Warsaw, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces have suffered significant losses, thanks to the effectiveness of long-range weaponry.

According to Zelensky, the Russian presence in the Kursk region has dwindled by 30,000-35,000 troops since the Ukrainian Defense Forces initiated their operations.

Zelensky emphasized that international intelligence agencies can corroborate these figures. "In the Kursk direction alone, every intelligence agency in the world can confirm: Russia has lost 30,000-35,000 troops," he confidently told reporters. He further stressed that these losses aren't by chance, attributing them to the precise impact of long-range weapon systems.

Earlier, on January 6, President Zelensky presented slightly differing statistics, stating that Russia had lost over 38,000 soldiers in a span of five months during the Kursk campaign. "Throughout the Kursk operation, the enemy has lost over 38,000 troops—just in this single area, 15,000 of which are irrevocable," he noted.

Despite these claims, the situation on the Kursk front remains volatile. Russian forces have managed to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of several localities in the Kursk region.

On January 15, OSINT analysts reported that the initial thrust of the Russian counteroffensive in the area was the most effective, with Russian Armed Forces facing minimal losses. However, these advances have not been without mishaps.

Local media reported on January 15 that a Russian warplane accidentally dropped a bomb on a police officer's home in the Kursk region.

