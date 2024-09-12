Zelensky criticizes China and Brazil’s peace proposal as favoring Russia Thursday, September 12, 2024 1:00:09 PM

According to Zelensky, the political statement in question was made without consulting Ukraine. He also questioned the "political conciliation" proposals with Russia, which he finds unclear.

"Conciliation of what? What does it mean to just sit down and talk? (with Putin - editor's note). He is a killer... He needs to take steps to show that he wants to end the war. You can't just say we need to take steps towards each other. What 'each other'? He invaded, killed people, seized territory, and now Lula (President of Brazil - editor's note) says let's talk," Zelensky said in an interview with the Brazilian publication Metrópoles.

He acknowledged that support from a country like Brazil could significantly help to stop the war.

"We are at war with Russia. You either support the war or you don't. If you don't support it, help us stop it... 'Let Ukraine go for a compromise'... What compromise? Just give away our land, forget that they are killing our people? What kind of compromise is that? These things are simply unacceptable… So I regard this as destructive,” Zelensky emphasized, explicitly stating that the China-Brazil proposal is also "destructive."

Zelensky mentioned that he had expected a more proactive stance from Lula rather than just "political conciliation."

"Unfortunately, I believe that the Brazilian government supports Russia. I had a good conversation with President Lula, and I thought he understood me. I was grateful for the meeting, and I was very open, utterly open. I thought he would see through his experience what’s happening, rather than just political conciliation," he said.

Notably, Brazil and China are pushing their so-called "peace plan" titled "Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis," consisting of six points, the key principles of which are favorable to the Kremlin.

