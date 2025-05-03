Zelensky criticizes Hungarian PM Orban for politicizing Ukraine's EU aspirations Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00:15 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of dragging Ukraine into domestic Hungarian election issues and engaging in "very dangerous activities".

Addressing Orban's remarks about Ukraine's EU membership, Zelensky referenced an opposition poll in Hungary revealing "70% support Ukraine joining the EU".

Zelensky believes Orban's actions are tied to involving Ukraine in Hungary's internal political strife ahead of the 2026 elections. "Just don't drag us into your elections. He (Orban) is doing this by blocking us in the EU. Ultimately, this approach isn't going to be successful. Why? Because the people there stand with Ukraine," Zelensky asserted.

Zelensky further warned that Orban's actions are "very dangerous" for the European Union, and Ukraine is informing its partners about this. "He may be opposed, but taking steps to block our membership isn't his right, as it’s the decision of another nation. Just as we have no right to interfere with Hungary's fate," the Ukrainian President clarified. It’s noteworthy that Viktor Orban has once again urged Hungarian citizens to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU.

