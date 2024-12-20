Zelensky criticizes Putin with expletive, sparking diplomatic debate amid ongoing tensions with Russia Friday, December 20, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sternly criticized Vladimir Putin, going as far as using an expletive against the Russian leader in response to comments about the "Oreshnik" missile. Zelensky's remarks came after Putin's statement suggesting a "technological duel of the 21st century" due to the alleged undetectable nature of the missile.

Zelensky's colorful language, used on social media, was deemed relatable by Ukrainians according to political analyst Igor Reiterovych.

He remarked that on an emotional level, Ukrainians saw Zelensky's words as understandable given that many feel even more strongly against Putin. Nonetheless, some critics suggest that from a diplomatic perspective, Zelensky's outburst might someday complicate negotiations with Russia.

Vladimir Fesenko, political scientist and director of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, highlighted that public opinion varies regarding Zelensky's choice of words. Despite this, he noted that negotiations with Russia under the current leadership seem implausible, as the two leaders clearly do not acknowledge each other. Focus points out that Putin has stated intentions to negotiate only with the U.S., dismissing Zelensky's legitimacy.

Reiterovych emphasized that mutual attempts to malign each other are not new. He argued that Zelensky's language, while harsh, is arguably less inflammatory than some terms used by the Russian side. He also noted that despite reactions in Russia portraying Zelensky as strained, the international perception, particularly among European media, is unlikely to shift negatively given the context of ongoing hostilities.

Some figures, including Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, might criticize what they see as a breach of diplomatic decorum. However, Fesenko believes the broader international community will move past the incident, seeing it as a human response to a provocative situation.

In a statement on December 19, Zelensky's communications advisor, Dmytro Litvin, clarified that the expletive expressed sentiments the president himself stands by. Following this, on December 20, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, claimed that Zelensky's comments have ostensibly jeopardized negotiations

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.