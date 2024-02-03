Zelensky gives awards to Ukrainian intelligence officers for destroying Russian missile boat Ivanovets Saturday, February 3, 2024 10:30:45 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented state awards to servicemen of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of Defence for the destruction of the Russian missile boat Ivanovets, the presidential press service reported.

The ceremony took place at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv. The President expressed his pleasure at being able to personally thank all the GUR soldiers.

"You have achieved a great deal, and so have the warriors of the GUR, on both land and sea. Russia is indeed feeling the pain from your actions, the actions of your brethren, and it's crucial that the Russian culprits of this war suffer losses every day," emphasized Zelensky.

The President highlighted the successful maritime operation carried out by GUR serviceman, particularly the destruction of the missile ship Ivanovets.

"It was a complex operation during a raid in Lake Donuzlav – six direct hits by sea drones on the hull of the Ivanovets. That was truly powerful. And I thank you for this strength," the President added.

Zelensky awarded the servicemen of the GUR with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees and the Order for Courage of the III degree.

On the night of 1 February, the Russian missile boat Ivanovets was destroyed and sank after suffering multiple hits from sea drones. The GUR released a video of the attack on the Russian boat.

