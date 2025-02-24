Zelensky hails 'positive' discussion with Trump amid G7 summit, highlights importance of continued U.S. support Monday, February 24, 2025 3:30:50 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a "positive" conversation with former U.S. President Donald Trump amid the crucial G7 summit. This conversation reinforces Ukraine's aspiration for continued support from the United States alongside other global allies, Zelensky emphasized to reporters on Monday, February 24.

Discussing Trump, Zelensky remarked, "We just had a conversation. It was a very good talk under Canada's leadership during the G7 meeting." The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to Canada for orchestrating the session.

Zelenskyy voiced optimism that "the United States will sustain its support in parallel with other partners. We must maintain unity between Europe and the United States," he asserted. Zelenskyy believes that Trump can play a pivotal role in realizing peace through strength—a peace underpinned by security assurances from the U.S., Europe, and other protective entities, including military, economic, and political guarantees.

Earlier, Zelenskyy acknowledged Trump's previous comment labeling him as a "dictator," taking a pragmatic stance on the issue.

