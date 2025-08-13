Zelensky heads to Berlin for video talks with Trump as Merz cuts short vacation ahead of Trump-Putin meeting Wednesday, August 13, 2025 9:17:47 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to Berlin on an unannounced visit. He will sit alongside Friedrich Merz at the Federal Chancellery, taking part in a videoconference with U.S. President Donald Trump. Bild reports that Merz cut short his vacation for the meeting.

The aim of the sudden summit in Berlin is to prepare for the August 15 meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska. Chancellor Merz will coordinate with several heads of state and government on potential peace talks, Bild reports.

The purpose of the Merz–U.S. president video meeting is to discuss the potential fallout from Trump’s talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. There is speculation the chancellor wants to head off a dubious deal that would ultimately come at Ukraine’s and Europe’s expense.

According to the German government, a videoconference with Trump, Zelensky and European heads of government is planned in several rounds. The focus will be on how to respond to Russia’s territorial claims and what security guarantees could be implemented.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on the morning of August 13 that he is “determined to achieve a just and lasting peace, underpinned by robust and reliable security guarantees that will deter Russia from threatening Ukraine in the future.”

Before consultations with Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, a virtual meeting with European partners is set for 2 p.m. In addition to the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland and Finland will take part, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelensky.

At 3 p.m., Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance will join the European roundtable. The effort is aimed at persuading Trump to align with the European position.

At 4:30 p.m., the Europeans will hold further virtual consultations without the Americans to assess the call with Trump.

British officials have urged EU leaders to stop “unhelpful commentary” about looming Ukraine peace talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, warning Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz that public demands could “antagonize” the U.S. president.

