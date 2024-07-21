Zelensky highlights rising Ukrainian military casualties and calls for Unified effort in ongoing war Sunday, July 21, 2024 10:30:17 AM

In an interview with BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the number of Ukrainian military casualties continues to rise. “I see these changes every day and they are not moving in a positive direction. They are not decreasing. I cannot disclose the exact numbers right now. We do not want the Russians to know all the information,” he said when asked about the overall casualty figures of the Ukrainian army.

He also noted the significant disparity in the ratio of killed to wounded soldiers between the Ukrainian and Russian armies. “If we have one killed for every 6-8 wounded, they have one killed for every third or second soldier. Meaning they do not strive for the survival of their troops, leaving them on the battlefield,” the President said.

When asked about how much longer Ukraine can sustain such losses, Zelensky emphasized the need to minimize them as much as possible, arguing that the duration of the conflict depends on various factors. “It depends on the morale of the military, the morale of the civilians, and the unity between civilians and the military in Ukraine. It also depends on the unity of the West. We can fight for victory, but only if all these elements work together,” he asserted.

Earlier in February, President Zelensky stated that over the course of two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 31 soldiers. Additionally, some soldiers have been wounded and are considered missing in action. This figure has been questioned both within Ukraine and by Western observers.

Meanwhile, according to statistics from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of July 21, 2024, 566,700 Russian troops had been neutralized, which includes both killed and wounded.

