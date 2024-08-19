Zelensky justifies secrecy around Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region Monday, August 19, 2024 8:06:00 PM

During a meeting with leaders of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic institutions titled "Military Diplomacy: Resilience, Weapons, Victory", President Vladimir Zelensky explained why Kyiv did not inform the allies about the preparation of a Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region.

"Just a few months ago, if people around the world had heard that we were planning an operation like the one in the Kursk region, they would have said it's unrealistic and that it crosses what is supposedly the reddest of all Russia's red lines," Zelensky explained.

He emphasized that this is precisely why there was no public knowledge about this preparation.

"And now the real success of our soldiers speaks for itself: our active defensive actions beyond the border and Putin’s inability to protect his territory from such actions is very telling," the Ukrainian president noted.

Zelensky highlighted a significant ideological shift happening in Ukraine. "The naive, illusory concept of so-called red lines regarding Russia, which dominated some partners' assessments of the war, crumbled recently somewhere near Sudzha," he conveyed.

He assured that the world is witnessing that the outcome of this war depends solely on Ukraine’s bravery and the support of its partners.

"It’s important for our partners to be synchronized with us in this resolve, and then Russia will have no other choice but to agree to a just peace," Zelensky declared.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.