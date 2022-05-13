Zelensky: Macron suggested to make concessions on Ukraine’s sovereignty to help Putin save face Friday, May 13, 2022 10:00:24 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to him to cede part of Ukraine’s sovereignty in order to help Putin "save face".

"Macron wanted to see results in mediation between us. He didn't find them on our side. He did not get them from the Russian Federation and suggested to me certain things related to concessions on our sovereignty in order to help Putin save his face. I don't think that's very correct. We are not ready to help someone to save something and lose our territories for it. That's not very fair. This is lost time," Zelensky told the Italian TV channel Rai.

After the last conversation with Putin, Macron said that Ukraine's membership in the EU could be delayed and will take decades. He proposed creating a "European political community", which could include Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba previously noted that the EU's likely refusal to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate would be “a fraud”. He stressed that Ukraine is the only place in Europe where people die for the values on which the European Union is built.

