Zelensky names the only compromise Ukraine is willing to make in negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Ukraine's readiness to negotiate with what he calls a "terrorist state" as a significant compromise. According to Zelensky, while Kyiv shows goodwill, Russia continues its missile strikes, painting a grim picture on the ground.

During a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 24, Zelensky stated that any peace talks must begin with a complete and unconditional ceasefire, a position Russia has yet to accept.

Emphasizing Ukraine’s vested interest in ending the war due to immense aggressions suffered—occupied territories, tens of thousands killed, even children buried alive, President Zelensky highlighted that sitting at the negotiating table with adversaries responsible for such devastation is already a massive concession. "The attack on us, the occupation, the killing, and yet our willingness to talk with those who orchestrated this, that is the compromise," said Zelensky.

Zelensky stressed that no negotiations can proceed without addressing the return of deported children and a comprehensive exchange of all detained individuals. Until a ceasefire is realized, discussions about any "red lines" are merely prolonging the conflict.

Reflecting on a recent meeting in London involving Ukrainian, American, and European representatives, Zelensky described it as constructive yet pointed out a new amended document "currently on President Trump's desk." Ukraine stands firm that any proposal conflicting with its constitution or values is non-negotiable, hinting at suggested territorial concessions.

Zelensky underlined that despite Russia's verbal readiness for a ceasefire, it continues its aggressive strikes, with another wave of attacks recorded on the morning of April 24. Ukrainian authorities view this as more of an attempt to pressure Washington than Kyiv.

Previously, the U.S. had vowed stringent actions, including new sanctions, should any party refuse a ceasefire. Zelensky remarked, "I don't see strong pressure on Russia right now," expressing concerns in Kyiv.

