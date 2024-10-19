Zelensky: only a few countries have full access to Ukraine’s ‘Victory Plan’ Saturday, October 19, 2024 3:37:45 PM

Only a select few will get to see Ukraine’s "Victory Plan," which spans five points and includes three secret annexes, Zelensky recently disclosed during a televised marathon.

According to him, the confidential annexes are shared exclusively with nations possessing concrete capabilities to bolster Ukraine against Russia. “If such capabilities don’t exist, what’s the point of sharing the annexes? We trust them, but why provide these documents to them otherwise?” the president remarked. He also pointed out that some states, which haven’t aided Ukraine during the conflict, still express a desire to access these documents, leading him to question the wisdom of sharing sensitive information with "neutral" countries.

Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine, which had no intent to threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, deserves NATO membership. He argued that the nation gave up its missiles, with security guaranteed by the Budapest Memorandum. Had Ukraine retained nuclear weapons, he suggested, they would have had the same protective "umbrella" other nuclear states possess. Nonetheless, he believes the North Atlantic Alliance is superior to any form of weaponry, especially one so menacing. The president noted that countries without wars either belong to NATO or have a substantial arsenal.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed crucial aspects of the Victory Plan over fears of further escalation. Additionally, he aims to block the swift invitation of Ukraine to join NATO.

